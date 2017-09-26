Pothole of the Day: Meadowlark’s Crater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--Even quiet neighborhoods have to deal with potholes.

"It seems to have gotten a lot worse as more construction has gone on in the neighborhood, and with the heavy trucks coming through that has worsened the problem," Gayle Whitener said.

This one's on Meadowlark Lane near White Rock Lake.

And if you hit this one your tires and your alignment are gonna regret it.

Gayle has a message for the city.

"I would love to have the street repaved, if possible, because just filling them, it seems to be only a temporary fix. But I understand the constraints on the city's budget."

Head over to our Facebook page and tell us about the pothole in your neighborhood. it could be our next Pothole of the Day.