Online pet scams are at an all time high in North Texas

DALLAS, TX -- This is a doggone shame! The Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas is warning people of online pet scams, especially before the holidays.

Shawn Iselin had to learn the hard way when he wanted to buy a Miniature Schnauzer for his kiddos, only to realize it was all fake.

"I found a place that was out of state that had them for about half price of what everybody else was asking them for," Iselin said.

After several fake numbers and addresses later, the scammer said he was at the airport to drop off the dog, but asked Iselin for more money for pet insurance! That's when he knew something was up.

Iselin said, "So I called the gentleman back and said 'Hey I don't believe that this is a fact. I think I've been scammed already,' and he told me 'I'm a Christian person and this is a family business'."

Iselin lost out on hundreds of dollars.

"The original price of it was $600 for the original price for the dog, and then he asked for another $600 for the insurance. My 5-year old daughter was very tore up about it, she was very sad."

Listen to Shawn Iselin's whole story:

The Better Business Bureau is taking action, and wants you to know what to look out for, like how these bogus websites ask for payment.

"Western Union is one of them. MoneyGrams, prepaid gift cards, and they've even gone as far as to ask for iTunes cards," James Elliott from the Federal Trade Commission said." If you have no opportunity to see the dog in person, that's a real red flag."

When in doubt, shelter animals need homes, too!