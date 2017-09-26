Fort Worth officers give police chief poor review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald does not have the backing and support of his officers, if the results of a recent survey are any indication.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association released the results of the survey Monday, which showed distrust in the department and of Fitzgerald's leadership. Nearly 84% of the respondents said morale was worse in the department since Fitzgerald took over.

The group was also largely critical of Fitzgerald's handling of high profile critical incidents. Overall, the chief scored less than a 4 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 measuring "total confidence" in his leadership.

"It is very clear that the officers of this department have significant concern about the performance of Chief Fitzgerald over the past two years," Fort Worth Police Officers Association President Rick Van Houten said.

Chief Fitzgerald released a statement following the results of the survey being revealed which, in part, said he would meet with the Police Officers Association to resolve membership concerns.