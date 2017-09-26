Cowboys kneel, stand and win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, AZ — After a chaotic and controversial weekend in the NFL, The Cowboys opened their Monday night game with an unforgettable statement of unity, first kneeling together, then rising to stand arm in arm for the National Anthem.

It’s a move that even President Trump seemed to be on board with in his morning tweet storm.

Tuesday out at Bowie Elementary, the Cowboys rookies played with 5th graders, partnered with the Essilor Vision Foundation to get kids glasses and handed out books, a clear example of the unity a football team can bring to a community.

“That’s the biggest issue that we’re facing right now is division, and locker rooms, sports teams have some of the strongest unity known to man,” said wide receiver Ryan Switzer. “I think it was important for us to let everyone know we have each other’s backs and ultimately if we can continue that strong bond and set a good example others will follow.”

Of course, there was also a football game and the Cowboys put together a gritty win, rallying from a slow start to beat the Cardinals 28-17.

“I think the biggest thing was just staying focused and keeping our task at hand and really not getting discouraged,” Switzer said.

So the game began with the Boys taking a knee together and standing together, and then ended with Dak taking a knee for the win. Not a bad night for America’s Team.