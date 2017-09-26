Collin County hair stylists learn to spot domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY- The bond between a hair stylist and a client can be a special one.

That's why stylists from all over Collin County are teaming up with the district attorney to make sure their clients know they have somewhere to turn to if they're in an abusive relationship.

"In my position, I hear more than maybe some others do," said Melanie Tawater, who owns Image Nation Salon and Spa.

Tawater will be one of many stylists meeting next Monday for a special 'Cut It Out' luncheon to learn how to spot the signs of domestic violence and where they can find help for their clients.

"It's everywhere," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. "And most domestic violence is not reported at all. But research shows that most women talk to someone about what they've experienced."

These stylists want everyone to know that they can be trusted for more than a nice makeover, and the district attorney says we need this kind of training now more than ever.

"Anything to help," Tawater said.