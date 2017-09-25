Travel Ban 3.0 coming your way! Who’s in, who’s out?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Travel Ban 2.0 expired Sunday night, but never fear. Here comes part three!

And President Trump is a big fan.

"Travel ban...the tougher, the better," he told a pool of reporters over the weekend.

Not everyone's on the list, but this ban is a little different than the previous versions.

For starters, good bye Sudan! You're off the list! Or should we say hello Sudan since they're welcome now?

Anyway, we now welcome Chad, North Korea, and government officials from Venezuela. You are officially travel banned.

Some argue that adding mostly Catholic Venezuela and officially Atheist North Korea to the list makes it no longer a Muslim ban.

Dallas lawyer and local Democratic party leader Chris Hamilton disagrees.

"The third version of the Muslim ban has learned a few lessons from the prior court losses, but at its essence I think it still fulfills President Trump's unconstitutional campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering this country," Hamilton told NewsFix Monday.

Unconstitutional or not, it didn't go over well in January when President Trump set the tone with the first version. This one should at least avoid the airport nightmare many travelers went through when the ban was enacted with them in the sky.

"The third version of the ban ought not to create the same situation where people are being detained in airports since the ban prevents people from even getting on flights," Hamilton said.

Whatever you think of it, the new travel ban takes effect October 18. Will this one stick? We'll see!