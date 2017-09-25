These two new iOS 11 features could save your life

CUPERTINO, CA — The new iPhone release comes with the new iOS update!

Yes we know, the update is gonna slow down your phone, but there are a few new features that’ll hopefully make up for all that and save lives in the process.

One of those hidden gems is “Emergency SOS,” which automatically calls emergency services when you click the sleep/wake button five times fast. A countdown pops up, and a message will be sent to your emergency contacts that you called 911.

Plus, if you need to be discreet, the countdown timer sound can be turned off. So if you’re ever in a sticky situation and need to call 911 quietly, “Emergency SOS” has your back.

There’s also a new feature that keeps your eyes on the road, and off the phone. “Do Not Disturb While Driving” keeps drivers from looking at their screens and can even send messages to people who text you while this feature is on.

So if someone texts you “Hey, what’s good” while you’re doing 60 on the highway, your phone will automatically shoot them a text saying you’re driving and you’ll get back to them. No texts, no Tinder matches, and no distractions.

These days, when everyone’s eyes are glued to their phones, let’s keep our fingers crossed this feature will help get rid of distracted driving. Phones aren’t going away. We might as well do some good with them.