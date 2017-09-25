Robot dentist performs first successful surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A robot dentist in China just completed the world's first fully automated dental surgery.

The robot implanted 3D printed teeth into a woman all on its own.

Medical staff were present during the surgery, but did not assist the robot. They're calling the dental implant a success.

Before the surgery, researchers had to program the robot with all the necessary information for it to complete the procedure including the angle and depths required to place the implants.

Dental experts say these robots can increase service rates and complete operations with fewer errors.