North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war

Posted 10:42 am, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53AM, September 25, 2017

(CNN) — North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on his country by tweeting over the weekend that North Korea “won’t be around much longer.”

In light of this, Ri said North Korea would take counter measures, including the right to shoot down US bombers flying over the Korean Peninsula, even if they did not enter North Korean airspace.

Ri made the comments to reporters in New York.

“In light of the declaration of war by Trump, all options will be on the operating table of the Supreme leadership of DPRK,” Ri said, according to his official English translator.

