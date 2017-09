Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Tonight is your chance to meet the new Dallas Chief of Police, U. Renee Hall.

A meet and greet with Hall and the public is scheduled for this evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Moody Performance Hall.

There will be complimentary parking for attendees at the Lexus Silver parking garage.

Hall came to Dallas after serving with the Detroit Police Department.

She is the 29th Chief of Police for Dallas and the first female chief in the department's history.