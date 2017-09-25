Naked man arrested in Friday attack not related to Trinity Trails attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Police in Fort Worth arrested a man who was naked when he attacked a woman at an apartment complex.

Police say 23-year-old Robert J. Wilson of Fort Worth is facing charges of resisting arrest, harassment, and assault with bodily injury. A 20-year-old woman was in the parking lot of Coventry at Cityview Apartments on Bryant Irvin Road when she was attacked on Friday.

A naked man attacked a female jogger at Trinity Trails, also in Fort Worth, on September 16.

Fort Worth police said Monday there is no connection between the two attacks involving a naked man; they are still searching for the Trinity Trails suspect.

Official word received. No connection between 2 attacks from naked man. Still actively searching for the attacker from Trinity Trails. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 25, 2017