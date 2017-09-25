Mavs talk about anthem protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — President Trump’s comments about anthem protests in the NFL sparked some serious backlash on Sunday, with more players than ever taking a knee or a seat during the National Anthem.

Now all eyes in DFW will be on the Cowboys tonight to see how they approach the Star Spangled Banner.

The debate has quickly jumped sports, too, with some NASCAR owners saying they would fire drivers or crew members who protested during the anthem, and it was even a topic out at the AAC for Mavs Media Day.

“We met with our players again today and told them that we support them 100% whatever they decide to do,” head coach Rick Carlisle said.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re still talking about kneeling and this anthem and now it’s made more about Trump than what the actual cause was,” said Harrison Barnes.

“It’s tough times I think for everyone,” Dirk Nowitzki said. “Divisive times and you’ve got to do your best to kind of stick together.”

At another event across town, owner Mark Cuban also gave his thoughts on the controversy.

“I always put my hand over my heart and say a little prayer during the anthem and I encourage my players to do the same thing, whatever’s personal to them to take that time to use that,” Cuban said. “But they’re still citizens. They have the right to do what they see fit.”

The players said nothing has been decided about whether they will protest, but you can be sure that this debate is a long way from being over, with more fuel being added to the fire from every tweet and every interview.