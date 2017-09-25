Former congressman Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse for Anthony Weiner... they did.

The former New York congressman was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Monday for "sexting: with a minor.

The 53-year old was found guilty of transferring obscene material to a 15 -year-old girl.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May and was facing up to 10 years in prison.

"I knew this was morally wrong, as it was unlawful," Weiner said. "This fall, I came to grips for the first time with the depths of my sickness. I had hit bottom."

New York Judge Denise Cote acknowledged the former congressman's illness during the sentencing, but she called Weiner's crime a very serious one that deserves serious punishment.

Weiner is the estranged husband of former Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin.

The teen initially contacted Weiner in January of 2016 via- Twitter. From there, the two continued to communicate through Facebook Messenger, Skype, and Snapchat.

That's when Weiner asked the teen to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

On top of the prison time, Weiner got three years probation. He'll have to to register as a sex offender and participate in outpatient sexual offender treatment.

Weiner has to turn himself in by Nov. 6.