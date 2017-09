Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every MOM Needs a Little Rehab!

Watch MOM tonight to find out how you could win $1000 and a trip for you and three friends to fly to Napa Valley, where you’ll be treated like a V.I.P. at The Meritage Resort & Spa! Tune-in tonight at 11PM for the Word of the Day & then go to www.MomWeekdays.com to enter!