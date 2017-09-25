2 Fort Worth officers injured in road rage chase

FORT WORTH - Two Fort Worth police officers ended up in the hospital after an accident during a vehicle pursuit of a road rage suspect.
This is the end result of the pursuit -- the officers' patrol car crushed by bricks.
The chase began Sunday afternoon when officers were called to I-20 and South Hulen Road on reports of a driver displaying a gun to another driver.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began. During the chase, the officers' car hit part of a bank building, trapping the officers in the crushed car.
Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries, but were alert and awake.
The suspect was eventually captured and a gun was found on the scene.