Will the Cowboys take a knee tonight in game vs. Arizona?

The Dallas Cowboys looked on as protests headlined the NFL on Sunday.

Hundreds of players across the league took a knee, raised a fist, or locked arms during the National Anthem.

Now the question becomes, will Cowboys players also protest before their game tonight?

Instead of their usual pregame media questions, players were asked to share their thoughts on President Trump's controversial remarks that players who kneel for the anthem should be fired.

"Don`t agree with the comments, I love my teammates like brothers, and to be honest, that's all I'm going to say about that, " Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated multiple times that he does not support protests and wants his players to honor the American flag. While it remains up in the air whether any protests will take place, the Cowboys are focusing on righting the ship against the Cardinals after an embarrassing loss to the Broncos last week.

"They're talented across the board. Great quarterback, great offensive line. The running backs behind him should be great. Speed at wide receiver and tight end. This an offense that has scored points with a lot of experienced guys. It's another tough challenge for us," Lee said of the Cardinals.

The Cowboys take on Arizona tonight on Monday Night Football.