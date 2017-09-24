× Why the NFL is no longer an ‘escape’ like it used to be

NEW YORK, NY — Not too long ago – there was a time when football was an escape from the everyday grind. After working hard all week, it was something everyone looked forward to. Those days – unfortunately – are gone.

Politics is officially in everything. Yes, it had already seeped into the NFL and other sports, but only a little. That all changed Saturday – when President Trump said this: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag to say “Get that son of a – off the field right now, out, he’s fired.”

And just like that, the escape that football used to be – is gone.

All of the pre-game shows focused on the president’s comments.

“I’m pissed off. I’ll be honest with you. I supported Donald Trump. I sat back, and when he asked me to introduce him at a rally in Buffalo. I did that, but I’m reading these comments and it’s appalling to me,” said ESPN commentator Rex Ryan. “Calling our players SOBs and all that kind of stuff, that’s not the men that I know. The men that I know in the locker room…I’m proud of. I’m proud to be associated with these people.”

And – not surprisingly – players across the NFL are also going all “political”. The ratings, which have already declined for one reason or another, will probably take another hit because of it. The NFL knows this, which is why they came out with this campaign Sunday:

We can all agree – an escape from the everyday stressors of life is necessary. And let’s be real – “are you ready for some football” sounds a whole lot better than “are you ready for some politics…”