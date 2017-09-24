Bali volcano on brink of eruption

BALI, INDONESIA — Is it just us or does it seem like there are a lot of natural disasters lately.

Well, add another potential disaster to the list! There’s a volcano in Bali that’s rumbling, and is more than likely gonna blow!

Indonesia has four warning levels. Level one being “Everything’s chill, keep doing your thing,” and level four being “It’s time to flipping go!”

With the way Bali’s Mount Agung volcano is acting, its made officials raise the alert level to a four, and more than 35,000 people are trying to evacuate.

A tourist on the island posted a video on YouTube saying, “Anyone planning on coming north, I suggest not to, this thing is about to blow. It’s getting a bit too hairy here. Everyone’s been bugging out all day.”

The last time Mount Agung erupted was over five decades ago, back in 1963 where 1,100 people died. Let’s hope this time around, the head start will make all the difference.