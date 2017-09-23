Trump’s firing shots at NFL and Stephen Curry

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Trump's firing all the shots lately!
At a rally in Alabama, the prez had more than a few choice words to say about some football players when he said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flags to say, 'Get that son of a b**** off the field right now! Out. He's fired! He's fired!"
Trump also followed up with a few tweets:
No doubt the Donald was talking about Colin Kaepernick, who started taking a knee during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality, but his mama didn't taking Trump's comments lightly!
Other football players got in on it too!
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wasn't far behind. In a statement, he said "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."
President Trump wasn't done yet! He went after NBA player Stephen Curry too. Curry recently said he didn't want to go to the White House with his team, "By acting or not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, and what is accepted and what is what we turn a blind eye to."
Well, Trump didn't like that very much, and put his Twitter fingers back to work!
Several players came to Steph's defense:
It was "The King," LeBron James's response that took the cake, though!
People will get over it when the President has words with North Korea, or when he roasts John McCain, but picking on our sports stars will really get people upset.