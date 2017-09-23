Trump’s firing shots at NFL and Stephen Curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Trump's firing all the shots lately!

At a rally in Alabama, the prez had more than a few choice words to say about some football players when he said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flags to say, 'Get that son of a b**** off the field right now! Out. He's fired! He's fired!"

Trump also followed up with a few tweets:

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

No doubt the Donald was talking about Colin Kaepernick, who started taking a knee during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality, but his mama didn't taking Trump's comments lightly!

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

Other football players got in on it too!

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿 — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wasn't far behind. In a statement, he said "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

President Trump wasn't done yet! He went after NBA player Stephen Curry too. Curry recently said he didn't want to go to the White House with his team, "By acting or not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, and what is accepted and what is what we turn a blind eye to."

Well, Trump didn't like that very much, and put his Twitter fingers back to work!

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Several players came to Steph's defense:

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

It was "The King," LeBron James's response that took the cake, though!

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

People will get over it when the President has words with North Korea, or when he roasts John McCain, but picking on our sports stars will really get people upset.