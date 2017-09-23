New ‘imperfect’ produce option at Meijer helps customers save money, reduce food waste

INDIANAPOLIS — Grocery store chain Meijer has started a new program for customers who want to reduce food waste and save money by sacrificing aesthetics, according to WXIN.

A new line of Misfits produce that helps connect shoppers to tasty but cosmetically-challenged fruits and vegetables at a reduced price.

Meijer says even though the produce may be discolored, scarred or odd-sized, it has the same taste, freshness, and quality of other produce in the store.

Misfits produce items will vary each week based on their availability, and the discount is between 20 to 40 percent. Customers should look for the Misfits bins in the produce section of their local Meijer store.