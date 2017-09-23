Never mind bankruptcy; Toys R Us is hiring for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Irving--By now you've heard: Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy.

So is now the time to get a job there?

A judge approved the company getting a loan so it could buy enough merchandise for the holiday season. That means they plan to be open through the holidays.

"Toys R Us is doing a significant amount of hiring for the holiday season," said Bill Todd, store manager in Irving.

They're planning to hire more than 900 seasonal workers in the DFW area alone and more than 3,800 across Texas.

If you need a little extra money for the holidays, now's the time to sign up.

"We're actually looking to begin our holiday hiring over the next couple of weeks," Todd said.

Okay, you know the job is temporary. We'll have to wait and see whether Toys R Us's existence is temporary, too.