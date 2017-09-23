Museum’s Aviation Day for girls welcomes hundreds of future pilots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Girls of all ages hit the Frontiers of Flight Museum for the International Girls in Aviation to learn that for them, the sky's the limit.

"If a man can do it, so can a woman," one young lady who attended the event said.

Covering everything from reading sectional charts to the physics of flight, these future fliers learned from some of the best in the biz.

"They're learning about the science and technology of aviation, what aerodynamics is, they're learning about the weather," pilot Janette McMurtrie said. "You have to keep learning, so by the time they see what I do, it's not so scary."

Amelia Earhart salutes you, ladies!