For Special Olympics, Saturdays in the fall mean bocce ball!

FARMERS BRANCH -- Emotions ran the gamut at Oran Good Park Saturday morning, and it had nothing to do with the 'Horns, Aggies, Frogs, or Mustangs. Bocce was the game at the Special Olympics Texas Area 10 Competition.

Not familiar? Take a lesson.

"It's kinda like horseshoes and bowling combined," Liz Holland, the mom of athlete Paul Holland, said.

The goal is to get your team's balls closer to the small ball in the middle than the other team does, and these athletes put your practice routine to shame.

"Ten times a week," athlete Schelly Porter said when asked how often she practices.

Bocce's been a huge part of Special Olympics through the years.

"Special Olympics Texas itself started in 1969, and I think Bocce was one of the pretty early sports," Special Olympics Texas Program Director Alex Hubbard said.

This is one of the only times each year these athletes can win some shiny gold medals.

How serious does that make it?

"Real serious," Paul Holland said.

Sure, they're enjoying themselves.

"We just get out there and have fun," Porter said.

"Yeah, have fun," her doubles partner, Lesli Hogue added.

But what makes it fun?

"Win," Hogue said.

"Win," Porter repeated.

Porter and Hogue did win Saturday, and they made it look easy. All in a day's work for the pair going on eleven years in the game.

"It's kinda normal. We've done it before," Porter said with a laugh.

So they roll on. In fact, everyone who played Saturday gets to do it again at the state competition in College Station next month.

Win or lose, what's really special about these Olympics is the support they're getting.

"All the fans come over and watch. It's pretty nice," Porter said.

Oh, and so are those shots!