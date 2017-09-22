UT stabbing suspect gets hearing to determine if he can stand trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - The former student accused of stabbing four students at University of Texas appeared in court to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

In June, two doctors said that he is mentally competent. Now, prosecutors asked to have their own expert evaluate Kendrex White.

However, the judge said no more evaluations until the defense says whether they will cite his mental health in their arguments.

One of the stabbing victims was also in court.

"I want to do something more about it in the future, regarding Harrison and his remembrance," said stabbing victim Stuart Bayliss. "Right now, it's for me right now, it's just living and kind of being there for Harrison being-- representing his life."

Both the prosecution and defense will meet with the judge again next week.

white will not appear at that hearing.