President Trump fires back at North korea leader, calls him “madman”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump had a lot to say about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in front of the U.N. General Assembly, saying "rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime."

That didn't sit well with Kim Jong Un.

He later released a statement saying, President Trump displays "mentally deranged behavior" and will "pay dearly" for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK.

"If anyone thinks such remarks - that is nothing more than a dog's barking - can frighten us, it is really a wild dream," North Korean Foreign Prime Minister Ri Yong Ho said.

Did President Trump just sit there and take that? Not at all.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

President Trump doubled down on Twitter Friday morning saying, "Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!"

The war of words comes along with a war over trade. The U.S. just slapped new economic sanctions on North Korea on Thursday.

"I'm announcing a new executive order I just signed, that significantly expands our authorities to target individuals, companies and financial institutions that finance and facilitate trade with North Korea," President Trump said.

The new sanctions allow the U.S. Treasury Department to freeze assets of anyone who does of business with North Korea.

"Foreign financial institutions are now on notice that going forward, they can choose to do business with the united states or with north korea, but not both," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

The U.S. and its allies are using the war of trade to try to avoid a real war. They hope the sanctions will convince Kim to stop North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

North Korean officials threatened to respond by testing a nuclear weapon in the Pacific Ocean.

So we've got the threat over nuclear war and a war over trade, and the two guys in charge hurling insults at each other.

What could possibly go wrong?