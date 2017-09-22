Officials vote to rename Robert E. Lee Park in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Friday marks another step in the ongoing Robert E. Lee drama in Dallas.

"I take it very seriously when certain folks in our city don't feel welcome at a park or feel that a park name does not make them proud," said Robert Abtahi of Dallas Parks and Recreation.

Today's agenda? Renaming the park for what they believe is the greater good.

"Our parks, more than any other part of our city, are supposed to be public spaces of inclusiveness," Abtahi said.

Park officials unanimously agreed to temporarily bring back Robert E. Lee Park's original name, "Oak Lawn Park."

In the meantime, they're planning to cover up public property named after Robbie.

While all park leaders voted in favor of the changes, some were skeptical of how we got to this point in the first place.

"I'm hoping that this will be the start of us teaching African American history," said Yolanda Williams of Dallas Parks and Recreation. "We were used as a pawn. If you were to do a poll and ask most people before this happened, they couldn't even tell you where the monument was. That's why it was extremely painful and passionate for me today."

While today's meeting was a quick solution, city leaders have a long road ahead while they decide what to permanently call the park.

"I hope in the end, this will be a tool to teach real history," Williams said. "Not watered down history."