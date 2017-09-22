Ian Somerhalder flushed his wife’s birth control pills down the toilet

LOS ANGELES, CA — A former CW star is in the hot seat right now!

Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, did an interview with his wife, Nikki Reed, about having their first child together. But when the interviewer asked when the couple decided to have a bundle of joy, the answer was not what you would expect.

Ian said, “May.” Then Nikki responded with, “Oh when you threw out all my birth control pills. That’s right.”

Ian continued the story when he said, “Unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize I was going to go in her purse, take out her birth control, and pop them all. By the way, it was at the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. There was like 25 of them.”

Ian flushed his wife’s baby blockers! Not only that, he said the whole thing was recorded. The pills going down the toilet, Nikki’s freak out, everything! And the internet is not happy about it.

Ian Somerhalder throwing out Nikki Reed's birth control w/o her permission is disgusting. Reproductive coercion is a form of abuse — Taryn Rosé (@Q_Taryntino) September 22, 2017

What Ian Somerhalder did to Nikki Reed was a violation of her reproductive rights. She gave no consent and was in fact filmed freaking out — Summer (@summersansa) September 22, 2017

ian somerhalder recorded his wife hyperventilating about her (missing) birth control that he threw out & she’s still with him….lmfao bye. — kls (@milaskuntis) September 21, 2017

ian somerhalder is now cancelled for what he did to nikki, can’t believe I was a supporter lol — amelia (@ameliacolthart) September 22, 2017

Nikki responded to the criticism:

WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

Which just added fuel to the fire for some folks:

Reproductive coercion is a thing and you downplaying it instead of educating yourself And others IS the only irresponsible thing happening — Summer (@summersansa) September 22, 2017

Maybe Ian will take notes if there’s a baby number two?