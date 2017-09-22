Ian Somerhalder flushed his wife’s birth control pills down the toilet

LOS ANGELES, CA — A former CW star is in the hot seat right now!
Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, did an interview with his wife, Nikki Reed, about having their first child together. But when the interviewer asked when the couple decided to have a bundle of joy, the answer was not what you would expect.
Ian said, “May.” Then Nikki responded with, “Oh when you threw out all my birth control pills. That’s right.”
Ian continued the story when he said, “Unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize I was going to go in her purse, take out her birth control, and pop them all. By the way, it was at the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. There was like 25 of them.”
Ian flushed his wife’s baby blockers! Not only that, he said the whole thing was recorded. The pills going down the toilet, Nikki’s freak out, everything! And the internet is not happy about it.
Nikki responded to the criticism:
Which just added fuel to the fire for some folks:
Maybe Ian will take notes if there’s a baby number two?