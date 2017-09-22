Hurricane Maria lashed Turks and Caicos as it barreled toward the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Islands brace for more devastation as Hurricane Maria continues to rip through the Caribbean.

The now Category 3 storm lashed Turks and Caicos on Friday as it barreled toward the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, recovery efforts have already begun in Puerto Rico.

"We're already utilizing airports to be able to get basically lifesaving, life-sustaining commodities in place; establishing emergency power for the infrastructure such as hospitals. We're also going to be doing some live flights," FEMA administrator Brock Long said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday with emergency response officials and supplies, including large-scale generators.

"Governor Rosselló didn't have to ask because in New York, we are family with the Puerto Rican community," Gov. Cuomo said.

Dozens of special responders from Indiana's Task Force One and Virginia`s Task Force Two have also departed for Puerto Rico, to help hurricane victims.

"We want to thank all the help from Virginia and Houston and from New York City," San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said.

Maria has caused extensive damage in both Puerto Rico and Dominica. Thirteen people were killed in Puerto Rico and at least 15 in Dominica.

"Our hope is that all of us will be looked after with the resources that the world has and shared among ourselves," Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said.

The storm`s violent winds caused extensive damage on both islands. It destroyed homes, flooded streets and ripped trees out of the ground.

Maria left all of Puerto Rico in the dark, and destroyed or severely damaged at least 70 percent of buildings in Dominica.

While two islands work on picking up the pieces Maria left behind, others in the Caribbean are anxiously waiting to see what happens next.