Frida the Mexican Marine Dog prepares to assist in earthquake rescues

Meet Frida, a search-and-rescue dog in the employ of the Mexican Marines. She prepares for duty by donning protective booties and “doggles.”

According to the Marines, Frida has saved over 50 lives in various natural disasters and has been deployed again to help with the September 19 earthquake.

Meet Frida. She's in the search & rescue division of the Mexican Navy along with two German shepherds. Sadly, she's been busy lately. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/82nlfkvodW — WeRateDogs™ (Oct 3) (@dog_rates) September 20, 2017

A photo of Frida on the popular Twitter account WeRateDogs, @dog_rates, went viral on September 20 and now has more than 19,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes.

How to help

Non-profit organizations within Mexico need water, batteries, medicine, food, and other supplies.

La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico

Oxfam Mexico

Project Paz

Save the Children Mexico

Those in Mexico can go to elfinanciero.com to find where to take local donations.