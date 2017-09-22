HELP FOR HARVEY – CLICK HERE TO CARE WITH 33 AND DONATE TO THE RED CROSS

Frida the Mexican Marine Dog prepares to assist in earthquake rescues

Posted 1:39 pm, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, September 22, 2017

Meet Frida, a search-and-rescue dog in the employ of the Mexican Marines. She prepares for duty by donning protective booties and “doggles.”

According to the Marines, Frida has saved over 50 lives in various natural disasters and has been deployed again to help with the September 19 earthquake.

A photo of Frida on the popular Twitter account WeRateDogs, @dog_rates, went viral on September 20  and now has more than 19,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes.

How to help

Non-profit organizations within Mexico need water, batteries, medicine, food, and other supplies.

La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico
Oxfam Mexico
Project Paz
Save the Children Mexico

Those in Mexico can go to elfinanciero.com to find where to take local donations.

