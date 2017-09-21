Trump blocks woman with cancer on Twitter after she tweets to him about repealing Obamacare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman with stage 4 cancer was blocked by President Trump after she tweeted criticism of the Graham-Cassidy Health Bill at the president.

At the top of her Twitter page, Laura Packard tweeted:

I have stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Obamacare is literally keeping me alive and can get me cured. If it survives.

She's been an outspoken critic of GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, tweeting at the president on a regular basis. Tuesday night was apparently the last straw for Trump.

She responded to the president's EMMY'S ratings tweet and by Wednesday morning, she discovered she'd been blocked.

She says she's not sure which of her tweets did the trick.