Texas woman receives death threats for criticizing Hobby Lobby for selling cotton stems

After her Facebook post went viral, a Hobby Lobby shopper has received death threats for criticizing the store for selling decor featuring cotton.

Daniell Rider requested the decor to be removed saying it was “wrong on so many levels” and “represents a time of oppression for my people.”

“I wasn’t trying to be divisive,” Rider told a news station, ” I am simply a consumer talking to a retailer. And, all I said was I found something offensive.”

Her post received more than 256K comments, many from people defending Hobby Lobby.

“Newsflash! Whites also grew and picked cotton,” Carolyn Eddleman commented. “Besides, how somebody decides to decorate THEIR HOME is none of your business. One final thought, this political correctness garbage is totally out of hand!”

Hobby Lobby sells many home decor items with cotton including stems, bouquets and garlands.