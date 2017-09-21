Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting 67-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man finds himself behind bars this morning after being arrested for sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman in her home.

Just before noon Wednesday, officers responded to the woman's home to find the victim on the floor of her apartment saying she had been assaulted.

An employee of the complex had noticed some suspicious activity and followed the suspect leaving the victims apartment.

The employee was able to contact police who arrested suspect, Corey Davis.

His DNA was collected to see if he matches any other sexual assault cases in the area.