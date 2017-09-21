Simon Says: Smartphones ruining your kids social life? ‘Flip’ the situation now!   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peter Pan was onto something when he talked about “not growing up.”

Have you heard? Teens are growing-up slower than they used to.

A new study suggests they are doing less driving, drinking, and dating than years ago. Many people think smartphones are one of the reasons why.

Who needs a real girlfriend or boyfriend, when you can have a virtual one?

Our phone can take the place of a lot of things, and now it’s taking the place of maturity!

Maturity does matter.

That’s why you have to be a certain age to get a driver’s license, a beer, a smoke, a vote and if you choose, a fight in the military.

Which brings me back to the smartphone.

Don’t you think smartphones are not so smart when it comes to someone who’s not a teenager?

Shhhhh!

Your kids are going to hate this, but why don’t we have a minimum age limit to use smartphones?

Hey, there’s a lot of stuff here some grown-ups have trouble handling.

And when you consider a third of kids are cyberbullied, and social media can get unsocial, we are literally allowing our kids to use an addictive drug that ruins friendships and causes depression.

This movement recently started: ‘Wait Until Eighth’ wants parents to hold off on smartphones until their kids are at least 13.

That’s a start, and I want you to flip your kids.

Go ‘old school’ and give them a flip phone until they are at least 16 and emotionally ready to deal with the baggage a phone can bring.

Your kids won’t be happy, but you’ll sleep better at night. That is until you find out someone is trolling your kids on Instagram for carrying a flip phone to school.

Peter Pan was right. Getting old does suck, and today, you wish smartphones just stayed in "Never Never Land."