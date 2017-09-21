School teacher fired over racist Facebook rant — she claims she was ‘hacked’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. -- A Mississippi teacher is out of a job after parents claim she went on a racist rant on Facebook, according to WREG.

The South Panola School District said Batesville Intermediate School teacher Cammie Rone has been dismissed following an investigation. Rone is still able to appeal the decision.

Rone apparently went on a racist rant on Facebook, writing:

"If blacks in this county are so offended, no one is forcing them to stay here. Why don't they pick up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will pay for it! We pay for everything else."

Tammie Thornton told WREG she had issues with this teacher before.

"And then for you to be in a public school system! One where we've got black students, we've got white students, and we've got other students, you should not go on social media and say anything pertaining to race," said Thornton.

The school district's employee conduct policy says employees must conduct themselves "in a manner that will reflect positively on the school district and the community." Social networking is mentioned as a place where "professional conduct" must be "maintained."

Rone wrote on her Facebook page:

"I think my account was hacked. I keep getting messages about racist posts, but when I go to my page, I can't see it."

She went on to write she posts about "cows, recipes and home improvement stuff not racism."

Rone did not respond to WREG's request for comments.