Police searching for strangers offering rides to elementary students in Hurst, Grapevine

GRAPEVINE - A warning for students and their parents.

Police in Hurst and Grapevine are investigating suspicious activity around their elementary schools.

The first incident happened at Heritage Elementary in Grapevine on Monday where a 10-year-old boy was approached by a stranger offering a free ride home.

The boy took off running but did not recall a description of the car.

The next day at Harrison Lane Elementary in Hurst a 9-year-old reported a black van driving slowly toward her before the driver exited and began approaching her.

The girl ran home and told her parents.

There is no report that these incidents are related but police are encouraging you to speak to your children about "stranger danger."