Jay Z reportedly declines NFL offer to perform at Super Bowl LII’s half-time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- One place Jay Z probably won't be throwing up his ROC is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis because rumor has it, the rap legend recently turned down an offer to perform at Super Bowl LII!

The fact Mr. Carter is known to be all about his "Dead Presidents" has some fans wondering "why"?

Is it his way of joining in the NFL boycott because of Colin Kaepernick? Well, word is he did shout-out the unemployed QB onstage in NYC.

Could it be because artists technically don't get paid to perform for halftime, instead it's all about the exposure. To be honest, does HOV really need the exposure right now?

Or maybe ... just maybe, he's not willing to top his wife's performances. After all, she's technically slayed the field twice!

Whatever the reason, the NFL sent out a response claiming that "no decisions have been made on performers and we're not going to speculate on particular artists."

They said something similar to that when Adele reportedly turned down an offer. Shortly after that, Lady Gaga was booked!

So, if the NFL's looking to actually top the last Super Bowl halftime...

Well, they'll have to choose from 99 other artists, cause Jay Z ain't one.