Americans make big plans to spend big money at the end of the year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hard to believe, but we're closing in on the last quarter of 2017.

We know what you’re thinking: Where did the time go?? We don’t really have the answer to that, but what we do know is almost half of Americans plan to spend big money on at least one big ticket item before the end of the year.

According to Bankrate.com, of the 116 million people planning to spend that dough, 49% are planning to buy airline tickets, 28% see a computer in their future and 25% are may soon be talking on a new smart phone.

So why the hike in popular purchases at this time of year?

Well, with the economy staying steady, consumer confidence is up and people got to get their shopping in before the holidays, right??

But with big money buys come big money credit card debt. These days, according to the Census Bureau, the average credit card debt per household is $16,000. That's 6%t higher than last year!

So when you're thinking about buying that one thing you've been eying all year, might not be a bad idea to stick to cash money.