Why is pumpkin spice so addictive?

Ahhhhhh... pumpkin spice.

Seems like the flavor is everywhere this time of year from lattes, cereals, pies, doughnuts and more.

Turns out, it's one of those things that the more you have, the more you crave.

An assistant professor of psychology says the taste and smell trigger a nostalgic emotional response in the brain. Combine it with sugar, it's kind of addictive.

Actually, most pumpkin spice flavors don't have any pumpkin in them. They're mixtures of other spices.

Some companies use synthetic versions.

So... if you like pumpkin spice, dig in!!

If you don't, don't worry. It'll be bumped off in a few months by egg nog.