Plano vigil held for 8 murdered in domestic violence shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, Tx. - Less than two weeks after eight people and the suspect were killed in a domestic violence shooting in Plano - the community is coming together - to remember.

"We just want to honor, and the life that they had, and the life that was taken so quickly and unexpectedly," Junior League of Collin County president Sheri Steele says. "It started with family violence, but it went into something larger and violent -- and that`s what you don`t expect -- and when it happens in your backyard, it's just shocking."

Police say Spencer Hight killed his estranged wife, Meredith, and others at a Dallas Cowboys watch party on West Spring Creek Parkway.

Now the Junior League is hosting a vigil, but it's not just to remember and honor.

"It was a natural fit for the city to call the League because we have a long history, 17 years, of an initiative against domestic violence; and our take is generally education and awareness," Steele says. "We just wanted an open forum for anybody who wants to come and be together and start to heal, and understand because the understanding part is so difficult."

The vigil is also about strength.

"It will be remembered, but it will not define who Plano is, who the community is, who our leadership is; because domestic violence is something you can never predict."

But she says there are warning signs and hope to discuss them in the vigil, which begins at 6:30 Wednesday evening at the McCall Plaza in downtown Plano.