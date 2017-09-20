Hurricane Maria leaves all of Puerto Rico in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico Wednesday as a category 4 storm.

Violent winds of 145 mph slammed nearly 70 percent of the U.S. territory.

It tore roofs off of houses, destroyed buildings, ripped trees out of the ground and caused major flooding.

"All of our hearts are with the people of Puerto Rico as they face Hurricane Maria and its aftermath," Vise President Mike Pence said during the 2017 United Nations General Assembly.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted during the storm,"Resist, Puerto Rico. God is with us. We are stronger than any hurricane. Together we will rise."

Resiste Puerto Rico - Dios está con nosotros; somos más fuerte que cualquier huracán. Juntos nos vamos a levantar. — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) September 20, 2017

More than 11,000 were evacuated to more than 500 shelters across the island.

The winds were so strong during the storm, emergency responders could not respond to calls for help.

The governor had warned residents that emergency responders will not be allowed to go outside in winds stronger than 50 mph.

According to Puerto Rico Office of Emergency Management, the entire island has lost electricity.

The last time Puerto Rico was hit with a storm of this strength was nearly 100 years ago.

The hurricane pounded the island of Dominica on its way to Puerto Rico onTuesday, killing 7 people.

This is the second hurricane to strike the Caribbean in a month.