Houston Texans visit high school severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans took time off the field to help some high school players effected by Hurricane Harvey.

Linemen D.J. Reader and Nick Martin surprised Kingwood High School football players, handing out new shoes and footballs to every player on the team.

Their school was severely damaged by the storm and the team practices at another high school in the area.

"It was exciting, man. You know they were full of energy," D.J. Reader said. "Look like they've been through a long day. So this was really good to get out here, get a refresh. refresh them a little bit and get a smile on their face."

Cleanup at Kingwood High School will take months, so the school is closed for the rest of the year.