Stranger Things is the most anticipated title coming to Netflix in October — but there are plenty of new films arriving on the streaming service next month.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Miss Congeniality, Tommy Boy, Blood Diamond, and Boogie Nights lead the list of new titles coming in October.

It’s also the last call for popular titles including Titanic, The Wonder Years (seasons 1-6), Family Guy (seasons 9-14), Million Dollar Baby, and 30 Rock (seasons 1-7).

Here’s the full list of everything coming (and going) on Netflix in October.

Avail. 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Avail. 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Avail. 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Avail. 10/4/17

Raw

Avail. 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Avail. 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Avail. 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Avail. 10/11/17

Donnie Darko

Avail. 10/12/17

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Avail. 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned

Avail. 10/20/17

1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

Avail. 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Avail. 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Avail. 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Avail. 10/30/17

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail.10/31/17

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving 10/1/17

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic

Leaving 10/19/17

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving 10/21/17

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving 10/27/17

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving 10/29/17

Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14