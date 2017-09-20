Dallas fugitive captured in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - One of Texas' Most Wanted fugitives is behind bars, and social media led to his arrest.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher "Lil' Chris" Gonzalez went live on Instagram in Los Angeles which tipped off police to his location.

Gonzalez and another suspect were arrested early Tuesday morning after a hot pursuit ended in a car crash near a Los Angeles school and a wrestling match with a K9.

The FBI was eyeing him for robberies and other charges.

The LAPD says Gonzalez will be extradited back to Texas after he gets treated for his dog bites.