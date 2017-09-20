Charles Barkley slams the NBA, praises Dirk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — NBA Legend Charles Barkley was in Dallas today, speaking at the SMU Athletic Forum, and gave one of the most wide-ranging interview you’ll ever see, hitting on Confederate statues, protests, police brutality, Trump’s immigration policies, youth football and Jerry Jones.

But he saved his greatest discussion, and greatest bashing, for the current state of the NBA.

“Everybody knew last year that it was going to be the Cavaliers and the Warriors in the Finals and the Warriors were gonna win,” Barkley said. “These guys all want to play together. They don’t want to compete. It’s not a lot of fun working right now, I’m just wasting 7 months of my life. Okay, let’s just get to the Finals.”

And as much as he hates super-teams, he loves guys like Dirk.

“One the reasons I admire and respect, Dirk Nowitzki was trying to win for a particular city,” said Barkley. “That’s why I think a lot of old guys really admire and respect Dirk.”

Unfortunately for Mavs fans, he’s not too high on their chances this year.

“The Mavs, I don’t see how they can make the playoffs,” he said.

But hey, what more would you expect from the most straightforward, no filter guy out there? A Hall of Fame baller, who gives Hall of Fame hot takes!