Allen Texas ranked among the best cities to live

Allen-- The saying goes, home is where the heart is. Well, according to the real estate brokerage company Owners.com, single women who call Dallas home are in luck!

The site ranks the “Big D” at number three for the best market for single women, only beating out by Kansas City and Cincinnati.

It gets better!

According to Money Magazine, those who call Allen home are in one of the top places to live in the country.

“It didn’t surprise me very much, because Allan is one of the best places in the universe to live. You realize that don’t ya?” said Allen Mayor Steve Terrell.

The magazine listed the North Texas town of as the second best place to live. Fishers, Indiana topped that list. But for those who live in Allen, the recognition is no surprise.

So what makes a city on this list stand out?

Money Mag was looking for traits like cost of living, the economy, education, housing, crime, and recreation.

“For many many years we have strives to create a great trail system within our community, the affordable housing is doing really good right now,” Mayor Terrell told Newsfix.

Mayor Steve Terrell says his city is number one in his heart, but he hopes Allen nabs the number one spot next year. That is a challenge he and his city are up for.