Texas woman kills and chops up boyfriend in his sleep

A Texas woman is facing murder charges in the gruesome killing of her boyfriend.

Investigators say she shot Steven Coleman in his sleep, before dismembering his body and throwing it in a dumpster.

Coleman went missing a month ago and days later, a torso was found at Chambers County landfill.

That body part is believed to belong to Coleman.

Coleman's girlfriend, Ceirra Sutton, is behind bars, facing a murder charge.

She even helped look for him after he went missing.

Investigators say not only she knew what happened to Coleman, but she used a machete to chop him into pieces, before putting him in the trash.