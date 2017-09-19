Spice of Blythe: Hispanic Heritage Month Part 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Chef Blythe Beck is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

One of her favorite spots? El Ranchito on Jefferson in Oak Cliff right near her restaurant, Pink Magnolia!

After 30 years in business, El Ranchito is opening a new restaurant in Arlington, and they’re family owned and operated!

Blythe spoke to Jocelyne who’s been with El Ranchito about some of their most popular authentic plates.

The Parrillada Mexicana The Cabrito al Horno

On top of that - they have mariachi bands that play every night from 7:00 p.m. to closing!

Spice of Blythe: Appreciation! Let’s have appreciation for our amazing neighbors who take such good care of us. Not only has Hispanic Heritage taught us about food, culture, our day to day way of life, and our traditions, but it is a great way to integrate all cultures, all food, and a way to know how much we are influenced by our neighbors. Embrace it! Hug it! Have a margarita! Go out and eat at your favorite Mexican restaurant and say thank you for uniting cultures, coming together and have a hell of a time doing it!