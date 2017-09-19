× Ohio Firefighter suspended for posting ‘One dog is more important than a million’ African Americans, using N-word

OHIO — A volunteer firefighter from the small town of Franklin Township in Ohio has been suspended for posting offensive comments to Facebook.

According to the Washington Post, Tyler Roysdon was engaged in a Facebook back-and-forth where he made the statement that he’d choose to save a dog in a burning building over an African American. Roysdon is quoted to have said “one dog is more important than a million [expletive],” using the n-word referring to African Americans.

The post has since been deleted.

Roysdon, 20, has since been suspended without pay by the township’s board of trustees. The suspension is indefinite until the board can determine the best course of action.

Roysdson’s Facebook page features photos of him in firefighter gear and images of the confederate flag.

The Journal News reports there is a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Sept. 27.