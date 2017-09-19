New DART app lets riders report trouble anonymously

DALLAS, TX — See something, say something. That’s what DART’s new security app is all about.

It’s called “DART Say Something,” and it’s supposed to create a way for people to report problems on the buses or trains. So if something looks suspicious, you can write down a comment, take a picture or video, and send it on its way directly to DART police.

“If a customer is experiencing something, they feel uncomfortable, they need to let us know about it. Now you can always call 911, and that functionality is in that app,” DART spokesperson Morgan Lyons said.

Plus, it can all be anonymous, no tattling here! Speaking of anonymity, when being all sneaky, the last thing you want to happen is for that pesky flash to go off when you’re trying to take a shot. Well have no fear! The app automatically turns the flash off so there’s no way to give yourself away.

If someone’s a new or frequent rider, having this app at the ready will hopefully give some peace of mind.

“Customers feel more empowered when they have ways to reach out and bring in some of that help,” Lyons said. “This is really that next level, that next step.”

Back in July, Kennan Jones was the victim of a brutal attack. Video of the fight shows multiple people giving Jones a beatdown on and outside a DART train. Four people were arrested for the incident, but with this new app, DART is hoping situations like that can be avoided all together.