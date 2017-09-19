Naked man attacks jogger after riding bike in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Police are searching for a suspect who they said rode a bicycle naked through Trinity Trails and attacked a female jogger.

The incident took place Saturday evening.

The jogger saw the naked man sitting near a low water crossing and turned around to run the other direction.

The naked man chased down the jogger and assaulted her.

She was able to escape shortly after and hid in a nearby subdivision.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5'10" with a thin, fit build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.